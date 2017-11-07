Lashay Johnson

What is your favorite color?

“My favorite color is red.”

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“I came to SCCC for music and to be successful away from home.”

What is your favorite movie?

“The Tupac movie, All Eyes on Me.”

Where do you plan to transfer after you finish here?

“I might transfer to OSU or OBU, but I’m not for sure yet.”

Do you have any siblings?

“Yes, I have a twin sister named, “Lashelle,” a big sister named, “Shea Shea” and a big brother named, “Mathes.”

Year in College:

Freshman