The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lashay Johnson

Chicago, Illinois- Major: Music

Amberley Taylor, Copy Editor

November 7, 2017

What is your favorite color?
“My favorite color is red.”

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?
“I came to SCCC for music and to be successful away from home.”

What is your favorite movie?
“The Tupac movie, All Eyes on Me.”

Where do you plan to transfer after you finish here?
“I might transfer to OSU or OBU, but I’m not for sure yet.”

Do you have any siblings?
“Yes, I have a twin sister named, “Lashelle,” a big sister named, “Shea Shea” and a big brother named, “Mathes.”

Year in College:
Freshman

Other stories filed under Showcase

Saints basketball dominates Northern Oklahoma College-Enid
Saints basketball dominates Northern Oklahoma College-Enid
SCCC falls short during nail-biting championship game
SCCC falls short during nail-biting championship game
Auto Body Collision Repair provides Thanksgiving for families
Auto Body Collision Repair provides Thanksgiving for families
Saints start off the season right by defeating Clarendon
Saints start off the season right by defeating Clarendon
Louie’s Place is a work in progress
Louie’s Place is a work in progress

Other stories filed under UpClose

Ty Hughbanks
Ty Hughbanks
Rogelio Pando
Rogelio Pando
Jordann Davis
Jordann Davis
Alize Hickey
Alize Hickey
Arturo DonJuan
Arturo DonJuan

The Crusader • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in