The student news site of Seward County Community College
Becerril+%28left%29+poses+with+a+friend.+
Becerril (left) poses with a friend.

Becerril (left) poses with a friend.

Sent to Crusader by Diego Becerril

Sent to Crusader by Diego Becerril

Becerril (left) poses with a friend.

Diego Becerril

Perryton, Texas- Major: Drafting and Design

Amberley Taylor, Copy Editor

November 14, 2017

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?
“I came to Seward to be close to home and because I wasn’t sure if I was ready to go to a university.”

What is your favorite movie?
“Pacific Rim.”

Why did you choose drafting and design as your major?
“I love everything that looks and works with architecture, especially houses. It just amazes me on how some people think outside of the box.”

Year in College?
Sophomore

Other stories filed under Showcase

SCCC gives thanks with a free meal
SCCC gives thanks with a free meal
Theatre department presents Mixed Plate on Friday
Theatre department presents Mixed Plate on Friday
SCCC students anxiously await Christmas
SCCC students anxiously await Christmas
Saints fall short to upset Hutchinson Blue Dragons
Saints fall short to upset Hutchinson Blue Dragons
Turn off your cell phone during class!
Turn off your cell phone during class!

Other stories filed under UpClose

Lashay Johnson
Lashay Johnson
Ty Hughbanks
Ty Hughbanks
Rogelio Pando
Rogelio Pando
Jordann Davis
Jordann Davis
Alize Hickey
Alize Hickey

The Crusader • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in