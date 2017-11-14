Sent to Crusader by Diego Becerril

Becerril (left) poses with a friend.

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“I came to Seward to be close to home and because I wasn’t sure if I was ready to go to a university.”

What is your favorite movie?

“Pacific Rim.”

Why did you choose drafting and design as your major?

“I love everything that looks and works with architecture, especially houses. It just amazes me on how some people think outside of the box.”

Year in College?

Sophomore