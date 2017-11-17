Austin Galloway

Amberley Taylor

If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be? Why?

“If I could only eat one food it would be pizza. Pizza is really filling and it’s just pizza.”

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“I have lived out in this area for about three years. It was the closest college so I decided to go.”

Why did you choose your major?

“I chose music because music is just me.”

What is your favorite thing about SCCC?

“The atmosphere here is really cool and everyone is easy to get along with.”

Who is someone you look up to as a role model? Why?

“I don’t really have a role model, so I guess just me, myself and I.”

Where do you plan to transfer to after your years here?

“I haven’t decided where I want to go after this yet, but I still want to pursue music.”

Year in College?

Freshman