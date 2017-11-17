The student news site of Seward County Community College

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor

Austin Galloway

San Diego, California- Major: Music

Amberley Taylor, Copy Editor

November 17, 2017

If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be? Why?
“If I could only eat one food it would be pizza. Pizza is really filling and it’s just pizza.”

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?
“I have lived out in this area for about three years. It was the closest college so I decided to go.”

Why did you choose your major?
“I chose music because music is just me.”

What is your favorite thing about SCCC?
“The atmosphere here is really cool and everyone is easy to get along with.”

Who is someone you look up to as a role model? Why?
“I don’t really have a role model, so I guess just me, myself and I.”

Where do you plan to transfer to after your years here?
“I haven’t decided where I want to go after this yet, but I still want to pursue music.”

Year in College?
Freshman

Other stories filed under Showcase

Lady Saints stay consistent against Butler Community College
Lady Saints stay consistent against Butler Community College
SCCC gives thanks with a free meal
SCCC gives thanks with a free meal
Theatre department presents Mixed Plate on Friday
Theatre department presents Mixed Plate on Friday
Diego Becerril
Diego Becerril
SCCC students anxiously await Christmas
SCCC students anxiously await Christmas

Other stories filed under UpClose

Diego Becerril
Diego Becerril
Lashay Johnson
Lashay Johnson
Ty Hughbanks
Ty Hughbanks
Rogelio Pando
Rogelio Pando
Jordann Davis
Jordann Davis

The Crusader • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in