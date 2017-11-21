The student news site of Seward County Community College

Angel Meza

Angel Meza

Jesus Adame

Liberal - Major: Biomedical Engineering

Angel Meza, Sports Editor

November 21, 2017

Why did you choose SCCC?
“I chose SCCC because it’s very close to home and it’s very affordable.”

What have you liked about SCCC so far?
“What I like about SCCC is all the free time you have before and after school. From playing ping pong to homework there’s always something to do on campus.”

What sport or sports do you really enjoy doing?
“The sports I like are soccer, basketball and wrestling. Even now I play in the Mexican Soccer League over summer and every now and then I go to wrestling tournaments.”

Do you think pineapple goes with pizza? Why or why not?
“Pineapples DO NOT GO ON PIZZA. Anyone who says otherwise probably needs to get tested. End of discussion.”

What’s your go to song right now?
“I’ve been listening to Candy Paint by Post Malone. That song is crazy fire and I also have been listening to Havana by Camila Cabello. That song is really catchy.”

Other stories filed under Showcase

Mixed Plate has audience laughing
Mixed Plate has audience laughing
How to save money during the holidays
How to save money during the holidays
Austin Galloway
Austin Galloway
Lady Saints stay consistent against Butler Community College
Lady Saints stay consistent against Butler Community College
SCCC gives thanks with a free meal
SCCC gives thanks with a free meal

Other stories filed under UpClose

Austin Galloway
Austin Galloway
Diego Becerril
Diego Becerril
Lashay Johnson
Lashay Johnson
Ty Hughbanks
Ty Hughbanks
Rogelio Pando
Rogelio Pando

The Crusader • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in