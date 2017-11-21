Jesus Adame

Angel Meza

Why did you choose SCCC?

“I chose SCCC because it’s very close to home and it’s very affordable.”

What have you liked about SCCC so far?

“What I like about SCCC is all the free time you have before and after school. From playing ping pong to homework there’s always something to do on campus.”

What sport or sports do you really enjoy doing?

“The sports I like are soccer, basketball and wrestling. Even now I play in the Mexican Soccer League over summer and every now and then I go to wrestling tournaments.”

Do you think pineapple goes with pizza? Why or why not?

“Pineapples DO NOT GO ON PIZZA. Anyone who says otherwise probably needs to get tested. End of discussion.”

What’s your go to song right now?

“I’ve been listening to Candy Paint by Post Malone. That song is crazy fire and I also have been listening to Havana by Camila Cabello. That song is really catchy.”