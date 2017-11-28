Sophomore Sergio Peregrino enjoys playing the piano before and after classes. Peregrino knows how to play the drums, the guitar and the piano.

Angel Meza

Why did you choose SCCC?

“SCCC had what I wanted to major in, keeps me closer to family, and I’ve had relatives come to this college.”

What’s your favorite holiday?

“Christmas, because it’s mostly the only holiday of the year everyone gets to spend with their families.”

What is your favorite sport and why?

“Soccer, the intensity of the game and the adrenaline together. It makes you focus so much, you don’t even realize how much you run!”

Inspirational quote?

“Courage isn’t having the strength to go on, it is going on when you don’t have strength.”

If you could visit any place in the world, where would it be and why?

“Brazil, I would love to visit Río de Janeiro and meet lots of new people!”

Who is your favorite athlete and why?

“Neymar Jr. His motivation of entering the field to play what he loves is inspiring. It helps me stay motivated on what I got going on in life even though some days are rough.”

What is your favorite song at the moment?

“Naked by James Arthur”

Year in college

Sophomore