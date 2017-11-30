Saints upset Cowley Community College

As the Saints defeat Pratt Community College on Saturday, Nov. 25, they manage to upset another conference opponent on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Greenhouse. Seward went up against Cowley Community College on Wednesday night and sent the tigers back home with their first away game loss. In the first half, the Saints started off slow but eventually picked up the momentum. As they began playing with their usual rhythm, they started to get in the zone and take their own lead. The first half easily belonged to the Saints as they took the lead with double-digits, 38-22. For the second half, the Saints returned to the court with even more energy and started sinking every shot they took. Unfortunately for Cowley, they started to fall behind and the Saints increased their lead even more. The Saints once again defeat another opponent at the Greenhouse, with the final score of 80-49. The player of the night was freshman Isiah Small, scoring 19 points and 11 rebounds, earning himself a double-double. Overall, Seward finished shooting with a 52.7% from the floor and 69.6% from the free-throw lane. Leaving Cowley shooting with a 24.1% from the floor, 18.5% from the three-point lane, and 62.1% on the free-throw lane.



Freshman Devin Bethely dribbles the ball down the court to get the game started against Cowley Community College. Bethely is usually the starting point guard for the SCCC Saints.

Devin Bethely passes the ball in between defenders for his teammate to score an easy bucket. Bethely ended the game with a total of four assists.



Freshman Jordan Mitchell confirms his lay-up after his teammate steals the ball from Cowley. Mitchell is known to finish at the basket after a steal.



Mitchell confirms his free-throw after scoring an and one lay-up. Mitchell finished the game with seven points.



SCCC Saints set up as they attempt to score off of an out-of-bounds play. Sophomore Ke’Sean Davis finished at the basket after the play started. Davis scored 15 points and had seven rebounds.



Freshman Mohamed Selmi confirms his lay-up after Mitchell gives him the assists. Selmi scored 14 points and seven rebounds.



Sophomore Anthony Thomas attempts to dribble the ball down the court after teammate steals the ball from opponent. Thomas is known for his “circus” shots.



Thomas finishes at the basket after getting a steal from opponent. Thomas scored 12 points and had six assists.

Sophomore Terrell Alfred attempts to drive to the basket as teammate Karel Trunecek clears the lane.



Bethely scores an easy floater as Thomas gives him the assists. Bethely finished with four assists against Cowley Community College.