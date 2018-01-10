Michelle Mattich

(left to right) Sandra Gonzalez, Ana Neave, Karina Vazquez, Karina Martinez, Nancy Acuna

What is your life quote?

“What you are is God’s gift to you, what you become is your gift to God.”

What are your hobbies?

“I like to workout and hangout in my friends. I also enjoy having date night with my man.”

If you won 1 million dollars, what would be the first thing you would do?

“I would pay my parents debt off so they don’t have to work anymore.”

What is your motivation?

“My kids are my motivation. I want them to see me do good and inspire them to someone in life.”

Why did you choose nursing?

“I always knew since I was a little girl that I wanted to be a nurse. It was the only thing I dreamed about.”

Year in college:

First year student in the Nursing program.