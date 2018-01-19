The student news site of Seward County Community College

Yesenia Soto

Yesenia Soto

Cesar Castillo

Turpin, Oklahoma- Major: Accounting

Yesenia Soto, Photographer

January 19, 2018

 

Why did you come to SCCC?
“I came to Seward because it offers easy classes and its an easygoing campus.”

Where do you plan on going after Seward?
“I plan on transferring to West Texas A&M University to continue my accounting degree.”

Why do you plan on transferring there?
“I plan on transferring to West Texas A&M University because it is cheap for the degree I want to get.”

What do you miss about high school?
“I miss the food from Turpin High School because it was good.”

Year in College:
Sophomore

 

 

 

 

 

Other stories filed under Showcase

The War on DACA continues
The War on DACA continues
Homecoming Happenings
Homecoming Happenings
Defending DACA
Defending DACA
Photo Essay: Satanta High School Band
Photo Essay: Satanta High School Band
Lady Saints shut down GCCC
Lady Saints shut down GCCC

Other stories filed under UpClose

Lucero Loredo
Lucero Loredo
Ana Neave
Ana Neave
Matthew Schmitt
Matthew Schmitt
Sergio Peregrino
Sergio Peregrino
Jesus Adame
Jesus Adame

The Crusader • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in