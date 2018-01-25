Neri Martinez

What is your major?

“My major is elementary education.”

Why did you choose education as your major?

“I chose my major because I have been around little kids my whole life and I really enjoy being around them.”

What grade do you want to teach after you finish school?

“I hope to teach Kindergarten after I graduate.”

Do you have any specific goals for 2018?

“I want to finish here at Seward and go to Emporia State University. I know a lot of people from here who are going there and they have a really good education program.”

Year in College:

Sophomore