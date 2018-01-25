The student news site of Seward County Community College
Sophomore, Neri Martinez, spends time in the library working on her homework when she doesn't have classes.

Amberley Taylor

Sophomore, Neri Martinez, spends time in the library working on her homework when she doesn't have classes.

Neri Martinez

Hugoton, Kansas- Major: Elementary Education

Amberley Taylor, Editor

January 25, 2018

What is your major? 
“My major is elementary education.”

Why did you choose education as your major?
“I chose my major because I have been around little kids my whole life and I really enjoy being around them.”

What grade do you want to teach after you finish school?
“I hope to teach Kindergarten after I graduate.”

Do you have any specific goals for 2018?
“I want to finish here at Seward and go to Emporia State University. I know a lot of people from here who are going there and they have a really good education program.”

Year in College:
Sophomore

