Neri Martinez

Hugoton, Kansas- Major: Elementary Education
January 25, 2018
What is your major?
“My major is elementary education.”
Why did you choose education as your major?
“I chose my major because I have been around little kids my whole life and I really enjoy being around them.”
What grade do you want to teach after you finish school?
“I hope to teach Kindergarten after I graduate.”
Do you have any specific goals for 2018?
“I want to finish here at Seward and go to Emporia State University. I know a lot of people from here who are going there and they have a really good education program.”
Year in College:
Sophomore