SCCC prepares for spring musical

Amberley Taylor, Editor

January 30, 2018

The Seward County Community College Theatre department is hosting auditions for their spring musical, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown [Revised].” Auditions will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the SCCC Showcase Theater.

The musical, based on the comic strip “Peanuts,” by Charles M. Schulz is like the famous cartoon, which shows the adventures of the boy, Charlie Brown, trying to make it through each day.

Theater instructor and director of the musical, Michele Van Hessen, is excited for the upcoming musical and what it will bring to the community.

“The song are just absolutely fabulous. It’s a very fun musical,” Van Hessen said.

Auditions that take place will be for the parts of: Sally Brown, Lucy Van Pelt, Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Linus Van Pelt, along with a chorus for the music. Everyone wanting to audition is asked to sing a song of their choice.

The spring play will make its appearance on Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m. and the matinee will be on Saturday, April 14 at 3 p.m. in the Showcase Theater.

