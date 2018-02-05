Kolton Hodges

Why did you choose education as your major?

“I want to teach because my heroes growing up and a lot of my family members are teachers. I have narrowed it down to wanting to teach first, second or third grade.”

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“I chose to come to SCCC because it is in my hometown so it gives me a chance to be back home, but I live in the dorms so I can still have the chance to live on my own.”

What was your reaction about Super Bowl LII last night?

“I was very happy. I loved the half-time show because I love Justin Timberlake and I loved the outcome of the game.”

Year in College:

Sophomore planning on graduating in December