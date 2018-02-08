No. 8 Lady Saints win second revenge game

The Lady Saints once again showed their great defense against an opponent they have previously lost to in the season. Since the beginning of the matchup, the Lady Saints showed no mercy on the court and left the Coffeyville Ravens unresponding. Seward had a strong defense and also managed to outscore their opponent within minutes of the game.

The Lady Saints went up against Coffeyville on Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the Greenhouse.

It seemed as if the Lady Saints were gaining some strong confidence from their defensive side and were carrying it to offense. Their first 15 points were all from behind the arc. SCCC had great communication on the floor and kept finding their open shooters.

Freshman, Silvia Veloso, was the one to set the tone on the offensive side. Seward took an early lead in the game and ended the first half with a 20-point lead, 47-27.

Sophomore, Vanessa Caro, shoots a three-pointer as her opponent attempts to block it. Vanessa was 4 of 5 from behind the arc. She had a career-high of 16 points. Sophomore, Mollie Mounsey, shoots a buzzer beater three just before halftime. Mounsey finished the game with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Freshman, Vilma Covane, attempts a post-move on her opponent during the second half. Vilma Covane finished the game with a total of 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“Our team performed at a better level than we have practiced in the previous days. Coming to the floor tonight I really didn’t know what to expect. Our team did a really great job at sharing the basketball. We do have a good shooting team, which is one of our strengths. We did a good job at shooting the ball tonight,” SCCC Women’s Basketball Head Coach, Toby Wynn, said.

“Every play we have our team has shooters at the corner. Coffeyville’s defense really didn’t match up with our corners so we would just drive in and we knew our teammates would be open so we would just pass them the ball,” sophomore guard, Vanessa Caro, said.

In the beginning of the second half, the Lady Saints kept their momentum rolling as they managed to keep their three’s falling into the basket. Seward showed great ball movement and shared the basketball very well during the second half.

Slideshow • 3 Photos Angel Meza Freshman, Amy Scott, swishes a three to increase the Lady Saints lead in the first half. Scott was 4 of 6 from behind the arc. Scott finished the game with a total of 14 points and four assists.

The Lady Saints still kept shutting the Ravens down on the defensive side. Multiple steals and rebounds lead the Lady Saints increasing their score. The final score of the outstanding performance was 93-56.

“Our defense has been great all semester long. We have been giving up at least 50 points a game so if you’re able to hold your opponent under 60 you’re giving yourself a chance to win the game,” Head Coach Wynn, said.

Seward finished the game shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and a season high of 47.1 percent from behind the arc. The 16 three pointers were the second most in a single game this season. The player of the night for the Lady Saints was sophomore, Vanessa Caro, scoring a career high of 16 points, making 4 out of 5 from behind the arc.

“Just to get open and to try to get shots in for my team was just my main goal. I felt very confident on my shooting tonight so I just kept trying to get open and shoot the ball,” Caro said.

“This team is very driven to accomplish their goals. For me it’s to just try and maintain the level during practice and to be prepared every time we step on the court,” Head Coach Wynn, said.

The Lady Saints will be on the road as they go up against Allen Community College on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m in Iola, Kansas.