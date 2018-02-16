The quest for a new Crusader logo begins

Crusader News has been in search of a masthead/logo for quite sometime, but now it is time to make it happen.

Since Crusader News is completely ran by students and all content is produced by students, we took our idea to the Seward County Community College graphic design class. They rose to the challenge and submitted their best designs.

Keeping with the tradition of a student ran website, we want YOU – SCCC students – to choose our new masthead/logo! Four logos were created to revamp the Crusader News website, but only one will be the new Crusader logo … which will it be?

Voting begins today and ends on Friday, Feb. 23. Be sure to vote for your favorite logo through our poll here or in person in front of the library!

Now, it’s time to vote for your favorite! Remember to only swipe right for your favorite logo.