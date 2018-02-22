Kemberly Zamora

Why did you choose education as your major?

“I love children and I want to make a difference in the educational system.”

What are your life dreams?

“I want to someday make educational changes to the school systems. I want to move up in the educational field and change the curriculum. The curriculum is focused on standardized testing and I want it to make it more flexible and hands-on.”

What is your favorite childhood memory? Why?

“When I was three or four, I was running around outside and a frog got on me. I got scared and lifted up my foot so the frog went flying. Now, i have a phobia of frogs.”

Year in college:

Sophomore