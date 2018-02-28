The student news site of Seward County Community College
Jesse Navarrete

Liberal, Kansas- Major: Architectural engineering

Amberley Taylor, Editor

February 28, 2018

Why did you choose architectural engineering as your major?
“I chose architectural engineering as my major because I like to build and I feel that I would be really good at it.”

What are your life dreams?
“I want to graduate from K-State and be able to have my dream job or my own company.”

Do you want to build houses or big buildings in the future?
“That’s really debatable but I do want to build my own house someday.”

What is your favorite childhood memory? Why?
“The time I scored my first touchdown in Kids Inc. football. It was almost the whole field so it was really cool.”

Year in college:
Freshman

