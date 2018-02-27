The student news site of Seward County Community College

Photo Essay: Baseball falls to Trinidad 1-3

Amberley Taylor, Editor

February 27, 2018

The Seward County Community College baseball team struggled to come out on top during the four-game series versus Trinidad State Junior College. SCCC played the first two games of the series on Sunday, Feb. 25 and finished out the series on Monday, Feb. 26. In the first game, the Saints were only able to earn seven hits. With only two runs scored, the Saints weren’t able to come out on top and Trinidad won the first game, 11-2. The second game was better for the Saints, but they still struggled to come out on top. SCCC was ahead during the second inning, but Trinidad took over the third inning and stayed on top for the rest of the game, causing the saints to lose 9-4.

The second day of the series was better for the Saints as they split 1-1 with the Trojans. For the first game of the day and the third out of four total, SCCC baseball run-ruled the Trojans by a score of 15-4. The Saints took earned a 10-run lead after struggling the first two innings. The deficit was too big for Trinidad to overcome and the Saints took the win. For the final game in the series, SCCC was unable to make it on the scoreboard and ended in a loss of 10-0. Saints baseball will continue their season on Thursday, March 1, during a double-header against Pratt Community College.

 

Amberley Taylor
Sophomore catcher, Cody Coontz, catches a watched ball. The Saints lost three of the four games versus Trinidad State Junior College.

Redshirt Sophomore, Dylan Paul, attempts to get an opponent out at first base. Paul played first base for the Saints in two of the four games against Trinidad State.
Sophomore catcher, Cody Coontz, prepares to catch and frame a ball for the umpire. Coontz caught the second of four games for the Saints.
Sophomore out-fielder, Brendan Madsen, slides into home to score a run against Trinidad. Madsen appeared in three out of the four games against the Trojans.

 

Amberley Taylor
Freshman pitcher, Tanner King, pitched 4.2 innings of the four-game series versus Trinidad. During his time on the mound, King struck out four batters.

