Tennis defeats Southeastern Oklahoma State

Both the Saints and Lady Saints tennis teams defeated their opponent, Southeastern Oklahoma State on Wednesday, March 6. The Lady Saints won by a score of 5-1, making them 7-2 overall this season. The Saints defeated Southeastern Oklahoma 8-1, making them 10-1 overall and undefeated in conference play. Both teams will play Cowley College and Hesston College on Thursday and Saturday to finish off their home games for the season.
Amberley Taylor Freshman, Nicolas Rousset, prepares to hit a ball back to his opponent. Rousset took a hard loss to former Saint player, Carlos Anez, in the number one spot by two scores of 4-6.
Amberley Taylor Freshman, Patricia Panta, prepares to receive a serve from her opponent. Panta and her teammate, Bermudez, took the number one spot in doubles play by a score of 8-0.