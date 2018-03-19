Benancio Fernandez

Other stories filed under Showcase
Liberal, Kansas- Major: Physical Education
March 19, 2018
Why did you choose physical education as your major?
“I think it will make me a better person to teach younger kids. I also love sports.”
What are your life dreams?
“I want to begin my career as a P.E teacher and someday become a basketball coach. I would also like to get a house in Texas.”
What is your favorite childhood memory?
“I don’t know why, but I remember being in 6th grade when our class went to the Wonderland Park in Amarillo, Texas.
Year in college:
Freshman