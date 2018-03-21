Lady Saints earn spot in Elite 8

The Seward County Lady Saints earned their spot in the Elite Eight for the second year in a row after beating South Georgia Tech by only 7 points on Tuesday, March 20.

Both Seward and South Georgia began the game strong, trading points and the lead for the whole of the first quarter. The back-to back action kept the score close, but Seward came out on top to finish off the first quarter up by just one point, 19-20.

The Lady Saints got in a three-point groove in the second quarter, going 9-13 from the three and increasing their lead 52-40.

To begin the second half, the South Georgia Lady Jets started to drive into the paint and earn a chance to shoot free throws. Seward shot four free throws in the third quarter, while the Lady Jets made 23 out of 26. The free-throws helped a comeback, and the Lady Saints lead was shortened to only five points, 72-67.

The Lady Saints continued to battle with the Lady Jets, but the free throw difference helped the South Georgia to gain the lead with just over two minutes left in the game, 81-79. A few good runs for the Lady Saints helped them to regain their lead up to four points. While leaving the Lady Jets scoreless, Seward added three points off free throws to end the game, 88-81.

The Lady Saints will take on the Defending back-to-back NJCAA National Champion, Gulf Coast State College, for a rematch and a chance to advance on Thursday, March 22 at 3 p.m. in Lubbock, Texas (Rip Griffin Center)