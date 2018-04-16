At the center of a lego course in the computer room was two young ladies who were eagerly grabbing parts to construct a Lego Ev3 robot. Kaitlyn Thompson, a 6th grader at Seymour Rodgers, and Jordyn Sautter, a 4th grader at Meadowlark Elementary, played with the robot and even added ears and wings to their creation.

Behind this course is SCCC instructor Ed Hall. When asked why he introduced this course, Hall mentioned that he wants “to see more women in these classes because women focus more on details and that is essential for the STEM fields.”

The three-hour long course included the building of a robot and programming the robot to complete different challenges.

Sautter and Thompson both attended the Women in Robotics class that was held on Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the class, the girls were able to construct a robot and program it to be perform certain tasks. Sautter, a fourth grader at Meadowlark Elementary School, strategizes on how to build a robot that is able to perform tasks well.



One of the biggest challenges for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) is the big gender gap.

“24.4 percent of all computing jobs are held by women,” Hall explained, then added that “Hispanic and black women are underrepresented, we need more women in these fields.”

As for Thompson and Sautter, both of their passions started early on.

“I’ve always liked taking things apart and putting them back together” Sautter said.

Thomspon agreed with Sautter and added that she “likes the use of wires and motors.”

SCCC plans to continue to introduce women into STEM fields.

“We hope to to introduce more people in middle and high school early on so that they can get interested,” Hall said.