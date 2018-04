The Seward County Community College Saints baseball team captured their first conference win against the Garden City Broncbusters on Monday, April 23. The Saints were run-ruled by a score of 15-1 in the first game, but came back to win the second game by a score of 10-8. Saints baseball will be back in action on Tuesday, April 24 against Clarendon College, beginning at 3 p.m. at Brent Gould Field.