Aysia Harper

Why did you choose to come to Seward?

“Do I want to be here? No, but I am here because it is cheap.”

What is your career goal?

“I’m going to be a social worker because I want to help kids with crappy parents.”

If you won 1 million dollars in the lottery, what would you spend it on?

“I would buy myself a new car and pay off my bills, then I would go to Germany and never come back.”

Where do you plan to transfer to after SCCC?

“Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma.”

Year in college:

Sophomore