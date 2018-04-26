Aysia Harper

Other stories filed under Showcase
Hugoton, Kansas: Major- Liberal Arts
April 26, 2018
Why did you choose to come to Seward?
“Do I want to be here? No, but I am here because it is cheap.”
What is your career goal?
“I’m going to be a social worker because I want to help kids with crappy parents.”
If you won 1 million dollars in the lottery, what would you spend it on?
“I would buy myself a new car and pay off my bills, then I would go to Germany and never come back.”
Where do you plan to transfer to after SCCC?
“Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma.”
Year in college:
Sophomore