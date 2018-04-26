The student news site of Seward County Community College

Aysia Harper

Hugoton, Kansas: Major- Liberal Arts

Michelle Mattich, Reporter

April 26, 2018

Yesenia Soto
Aysia Harper, sophomore Liberal Arts major from Hugoton, Kansas, came to Seward County Community College because it is cheap. Harper plans to transfer to Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma to continue her education to become a social worker.

 

 

Why did you choose to come to Seward?
“Do I want to be here? No, but I am here because it is cheap.”

What is your career goal?
I’m going to be a social worker because I want to help kids with crappy parents.”

If you won 1 million dollars in the lottery, what would you spend it on?
I would buy myself a new car and pay off my bills, then I would go to Germany and never come back.”

Where do you plan to transfer to after SCCC?
“Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma.”

Year in college:
Sophomore

