Seward continues to dominate in both tennis programs

Teams head to nationals, hope to bring home trophies

Angel Meza, Sports Editor

May 4, 2018

The Seward County Men’s Tennis program continues to dominate all season as they destroyed their competition at the Region VI, making it their fourth consecutive year.

As a team, the Lady Saints are currently ranked sixth in the nation. So far, the Lady Saints have three singles players ranked in the top 25. Patricia Panta, freshman, is the top ranked Lady Saint. She ranks tenth, while freshmen Maria Aveiga and Alena Macharova are ranked 20 and 21.

Angel Meza
Freshman Patricia Panta is the top Lady Saint that will compete at nationals, ranked #10 overall.

The Men’s Tennis team have managed to maintain their position as number three. This position has been held all year. Their only losses came from the number one team Tyler and the second highest ranked team, ASA Miami.

The Saints have three ranked players in the men’s roster, with all three in the top 20. Nicolas Rousset, freshman, is ranked fourth and Duro Opacic, sophomore, is ranked fifth. They hold the top five spots for the Saints. Meanwhile, Hugo Lobo, freshman, made a tremendous jump from rank 48 all way up to rank 18.

 

Sophomore Benjamin Finet is majoring in Business. One thing Finet likes about Tennis is the relationships between his teammates.
Martina Borges, sophomore from Valencia, Venezuela practices her swing.
Sophomore Sebastian Hernandez from Bogota, Colombia is majoring in business. Each day at practices Sebastian does his best to improve his tennis skills.


Seward County also has three doubles team ranked nationally. The first team members consists of Lobo and Rousset. They are ranked 4. The second team includes Tim Lamare, freshman, and Opacic. They are ranked 13. The third team is Benji Finet, sophomore, and Carlo Izurieta, freshman. They are ranked 22.

The Lady Saints will be on the road to Waco, Texas, to compete in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship from May 6-11. The Saints will be heading to Plano, Texas, as they compete in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship from May 14-18.

Angel Meza
Freshman, Alena Macharova from Bavilliers, France prepares to compete in nationals. Macharova is ranked 21 in the nation.

