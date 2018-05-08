Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

After SCCC's graduation, community continues the festivities

Cinco de Mayo festivities took place all weekend surrounding the Mexican-American celebration of culture on May 5. Dancers greeted those emptying out of the Green House after SCCC’s graduation ceremony with a fiesta atmosphere at the reception. The celebration continued Saturday and Sunday with a Cinco de Mayo parade and activities at the fairgrounds.

