Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo festivities took place all weekend surrounding the Mexican-American celebration of culture on May 5. Dancers greeted those emptying out of the Green House after SCCC’s graduation ceremony with a fiesta atmosphere at the reception. The celebration continued Saturday and Sunday with a Cinco de Mayo parade and activities at the fairgrounds.
Rubi Gallegos Cinco de Mayo dancers entertain at Liberal’s annual festival on May 6. The community celebrated all weekend with a variety of events. Cultural dancing was among the best attended activities.
Rubi Gallegos El Grupo de Danza Ballet Folklórico Omawari de Delicias Chihuahua. It’s a second time they came to Liberal to perform some of their traditional culture.
Rubi Gallegos “Jalapeno Contest” The five participants had three minutes to finish all the jalapenos.
Rubi Gallegos Luis Vasquez wins first place in the jalapeno eating contest and received $100.
Rubi Gallelgos There was a chance for people to sing. Karla Orozco is a 14 years old from Liberal that was brave to sing in front of all people.
2018 Miss Cinco de Mayo Amy Zeledon and Ballet Folklorico Omawari have a great time at Seward County Active Center on May 6. Zeledon spent most of her evening posing for pictures with people.