The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

After SCCC's graduation, community continues the festivities

Rubi Gallegos, PhotographerMay 8, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Cinco de Mayo festivities took place all weekend surrounding the Mexican-American celebration of culture on May 5. Dancers greeted those emptying out of the Green House after SCCC’s graduation ceremony with a fiesta atmosphere at the reception. The celebration continued Saturday and Sunday with a Cinco de Mayo parade and activities at the fairgrounds.

Rubi Gallegos
Cinco de Mayo dancers entertain at Liberal’s annual festival on May 6. The community celebrated all weekend with a variety of events. Cultural dancing was among the best attended activities.

Rubi Gallegos
El Grupo de Danza Ballet Folklórico Omawari de Delicias Chihuahua. It’s a second time they came to Liberal to perform some of their traditional culture.

Rubi Gallegos
“Jalapeno Contest”
The five participants had three minutes to finish all the jalapenos.

Rubi Gallegos
Luis Vasquez wins first place in the jalapeno eating contest and received $100.

Rubi Gallelgos
There was a chance for people to sing. Karla Orozco is a 14 years old from Liberal that was brave to sing in front of all people.

2018 Miss Cinco de Mayo Amy Zeledon and Ballet Folklorico Omawari have a great time at Seward County Active Center on May 6. Zeledon spent most of her evening posing for pictures with people.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Other stories filed under Multimedia

Saints Baseball versus Blue Dragons
Saints Baseball versus Blue Dragons
Spring sports use huddles to come together, win
Spring sports use huddles to come together, win
Baseball splits with Garden
Baseball splits with Garden
Students enjoy Easter egg hunt
Students enjoy Easter egg hunt
Photo Essay: Students get hands-on experience with auto body projects
Photo Essay: Students get hands-on experience with auto body projects

Other stories filed under Photo

Saints Baseball versus Blue Dragons
Saints Baseball versus Blue Dragons
Baseball splits with Garden
Baseball splits with Garden
Students enjoy Easter egg hunt
Students enjoy Easter egg hunt
Photo Essay: Students get hands-on experience with auto body projects
Photo Essay: Students get hands-on experience with auto body projects
Louie the Saint
Louie the Saint
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Baseball

    Saints Baseball versus Blue Dragons

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Baseball

    Spring sports use huddles to come together, win

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Baseball

    Baseball splits with Garden

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Multimedia

    Students enjoy Easter egg hunt

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Features

    Photo Essay: Students get hands-on experience with auto body projects

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Multimedia

    Louie the Saint

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Multimedia

    Tennis defeats Southeastern Oklahoma State

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Multimedia

    Lady Saints defeat Colby in double-header

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Baseball

    Photo Essay: Baseball falls to Trinidad 1-3

  • Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo

    Features

    Have you tried these Mexican home remedies for the flu?

error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Liberal celebrates Cinco de Mayo