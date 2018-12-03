Taco Truck Tour

Margarita "Rubi" Gallegos is a freshman majoring in Digital Photography. She was born in Tierra Blanca, Guanajuato, Mexico and has lived in Liberal for...
Annette Meza is 18 years old and was born and raised in Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from Liberal High School and plans to attend SCCC for two years...
Monica Ivette Gonzalez is 18 years old. She was the youngest to graduate in her Moscow High School class. She was born in Lakin but has lived in Moscow...
Anastasia Smalldridge is a freshman and graduated from Liberal High School in 2018. You can spot Smalldridge easily with her blue and pink hair and a camera...
Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...
Amberley Taylor was born in Garden City, Kansas. She was raised for most of her life in Satanta, but has lived in other places like: Durango, Colorado...
Alondra Botello was born in Houston, Texas and moved to Kansas when she was 10. She has traveled to California and Las Vegas. She loves to cruise with...
