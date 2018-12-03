Taco Truck Tour

The first truck we hit was El Pastorcito, where we ordered 5 tacos of carne asada. These tacos came with avocado slices as toppings but not onions or cilantro, which we had asked for on the side but didn’t end up getting. They gave us lemon and sauces though, to add if we liked.

The taste of these tacos were good, they had a good home made taste to them and good seasoning like carne asada should be. They were greasy but juicy and not dry! The tortilla was perfect, they wrapped them with two small tortillas which were warm and also not dry. The avocado added an extra flavor that I don’t usually add, but we loved it! The lemon and sauces added extra flavoring as well, which I recommend.

We got this plate for $5.00, that means each taco would be a dollar. This is a perfect go-to option if you’re trying to stay on a budget or spend less than $10.00.

Next, we stopped by Las Delicias taco truck on pancake. There, we ordered one plate of 5 tacos de pastor. These tacos came with onion and cilantro with green and red sauce. These tacos are my favorite classic tacos to get at any taco truck, but here we were a tad bit disappointed.

The meat needed a bit more seasoning. The tortilla was also not as moist as the other taco trucks tortillas and as Anastasia describes it, “they were hard to swallow.” I enjoyed them with the sauce and toppings but I do believe the meat could have been more tasteful.

This plate was $5.00 as well, which also makes each taco a dollar. Both places are budget friendly and under $10.00.

So the winner of this taco competition would be El Pastorcito. Their tacos are the better of the two that we tried and are not so hard to swallow! I would recommend going there for your lunch or study break throughout your schedule or if you just wanna go and try tacos for fun!