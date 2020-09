Valeria Ruvalcaba is a freshman from Liberal. She chose to come to SCCC because it allowed her to be close to her family. She said it will give her time to decide what she wants to do.

She wants to go into psychology, but has not made a final decision. If she does go into it, she would like to go into child development psychology. Ruvalcaba wants to work with children because she wants to understand children’s thought processes. She has never worked with children before but she would like to in the future.