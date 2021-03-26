Menu
Monalisa Chakraborty

Luana Chagas is from Brazil. She is plaining to major in Behavioral Science.

Luana Chagas

March 26, 2021

Q: What is the one thing that you like about the United States?

A: I like that in the United States we can study and pursue our sports at the same time. In my country, if you want a degree, you will have to give up sports.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?

A: I would like to go to Thailand because it has a very natural setting, like beaches. Also, I would like to learn Yoga there and become a Yoga instructor.

Q: Are you attracted to American boys?

A: I have a boyfriend currently, so I am only attracted to him. But if I were single, I would connect well with people who have European background or Latin.

Luana Chagas is on the volleyball team at SCCC. She also likes to read and would like to travel to Thailand. (Monalisa Chakraborty)

Q: Do you miss your boyfriend?

A: Yes, I miss him a lot. It kills me not being able to see him often. 

Q: How do you manage a long-distance relationship?

A: We communicate a lot. We are supportive of each other’s career goals. We have made plans about what we will do after college, so we are on the same page. I feel bad without him [here] but it is better than not having him at all. 

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

A: I like to read and play volleyball. If I were at home, I would spend time with my family and my boyfriend.

Q: Are you close with your family?

A: Yes, my family and boyfriend are important to me and volleyball is like a family too.

Q: Who are your closest people at Seward?

A: My closest people at Seward are Coach Geno, Coach John, my teammate Ana, my boss Blanca from Trio, and my teammates Seyun, and Yunju.

Q: Since you are a person of values, what are some values that you look for in a person or friend?

A: I like people who are flexible and respect other people’s opinions and try to look from other people’s perspectives. I also like those who are understanding and whom I can talk about almost anything [with] since I am a talkative person.

Q: Are you a girly girl or a tomboy?

A: I am mostly a tomboy but otherwise, it depends on the day whether I wanna be a tomboy or a girly girl. 

Q: What are you studying right now?

A: I am majoring in Behavioral Science, but I would like to study psychology and master in Criminal Investigation. 

Q: What is your favorite color?

A: My favorite color is yellow.

Fun Fact: Luana Chagas believes that déjà vu is something we lived through in the past life.  

