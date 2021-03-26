Luana Chagas

Q: What is the one thing that you like about the United States?

A: I like that in the United States we can study and pursue our sports at the same time. In my country, if you want a degree, you will have to give up sports.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?

A: I would like to go to Thailand because it has a very natural setting, like beaches. Also, I would like to learn Yoga there and become a Yoga instructor.

Q: Are you attracted to American boys?

A: I have a boyfriend currently, so I am only attracted to him. But if I were single, I would connect well with people who have European background or Latin.

Q: Do you miss your boyfriend?

A: Yes, I miss him a lot. It kills me not being able to see him often.

Q: How do you manage a long-distance relationship?

A: We communicate a lot. We are supportive of each other’s career goals. We have made plans about what we will do after college, so we are on the same page. I feel bad without him [here] but it is better than not having him at all.

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

A: I like to read and play volleyball. If I were at home, I would spend time with my family and my boyfriend.

Q: Are you close with your family?

A: Yes, my family and boyfriend are important to me and volleyball is like a family too.

Q: Who are your closest people at Seward?

A: My closest people at Seward are Coach Geno, Coach John, my teammate Ana, my boss Blanca from Trio, and my teammates Seyun, and Yunju.

Q: Since you are a person of values, what are some values that you look for in a person or friend?

A: I like people who are flexible and respect other people’s opinions and try to look from other people’s perspectives. I also like those who are understanding and whom I can talk about almost anything [with] since I am a talkative person.

Q: Are you a girly girl or a tomboy?

A: I am mostly a tomboy but otherwise, it depends on the day whether I wanna be a tomboy or a girly girl.

Q: What are you studying right now?

A: I am majoring in Behavioral Science, but I would like to study psychology and master in Criminal Investigation.

Q: What is your favorite color?

A: My favorite color is yellow.

Fun Fact: Luana Chagas believes that déjà vu is something we lived through in the past life.