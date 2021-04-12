Q: Why did you pick nursing as your major?

A: I knew from a young age that helping people was my passion. I thought nursing was the right way to achieve this goal.

Q: What are your favorite pastimes?

A: My favorite pastime is to cuddle with my fur babies, color coloring pages, or crochet.

Q: Who do you look up to as a mentor or a role model?

A: The person who I consider a mentor is my dad. He has taught me how to behave, be more confident in myself, and other important life lessons.

Q: Is there anyone in your life you share everything with?

A: Yes, my dad is my best friend and always will be. I can tell him anything and know that it will stay between me and him.

Q: Do you have any favorite shows?

A: My favorite shows are Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, Madam Secretary, Quantico, and Call the Midwife.

Q: What is the craziest thing, according to you, you have ever done?

A: My first time driving through downtown Amarillo was during a flash flood and 5 O’clock traffic. That has been the craziest thing I’ve ever done.

Q: Are you a dog person or a cat person?

A: Both, I have one cat and 1 dog. I can’t pick who I love the most because I love them equally.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite foods are pickles, potatoes, and pasta.

Q: What is your favorite sport?

A: My favorite sport to watch is either volleyball or football.

Fun Facts: Esi Houtz thinks she can make a great breakfast pizza made with cheddar cheese sauce, ham, eggs, and bacon. Her closest friends call her Baby Reptar from Rugrats because she has short arms and can’t reach anything on the top shelf.