Menu
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Esi+Houtz

Courtesy of Esi Houtz

Esi Houtz

Elkhart - Major: Nursing

Monalisa Chakraborty, Club Reporter

April 12, 2021

Q: Why did you pick nursing as your major?

A: I knew from a young age that helping people was my passion. I thought nursing was the right way to achieve this goal. 

Q: What are your favorite pastimes?

A: My favorite pastime is to cuddle with my fur babies, color coloring pages, or crochet. 

Q: Who do you look up to as a mentor or a role model?

A: The person who I consider a mentor is my dad. He has taught me how to behave, be more confident in myself, and other important life lessons.

Esi and her nursing friends on their regular clinicals. (Courtesy of Esi Houtz)

Q: Is there anyone in your life you share everything with? 

A: Yes, my dad is my best friend and always will be. I can tell him anything and know that it will stay between me and him. 

Q: Do you have any favorite shows? 

A: My favorite shows are Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, Madam Secretary, Quantico, and Call the Midwife.

Q: What is the craziest thing, according to you, you have ever done?

A: My first time driving through downtown Amarillo was during a flash flood and 5 O’clock traffic. That has been the craziest thing I’ve ever done.

Q: Are you a dog person or a cat person?

A: Both, I have one cat and 1 dog. I can’t pick who I love the most because I love them equally. 

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite foods are pickles, potatoes, and pasta.

Q: What is your favorite sport?

A: My favorite sport to watch is either volleyball or football.

Fun Facts: Esi Houtz thinks she can make a great breakfast pizza made with cheddar cheese sauce, ham, eggs, and bacon. Her closest friends call her Baby Reptar from Rugrats because she has short arms and can’t reach anything on the top shelf. 

 

Leave a Comment

Showcase

Ashley Low swings big and comes up with a home run against Northwest Kansas Technical College. Low, a center fielder for the Lady Saints is a freshman from Calgary, Canada. The Lady Saints won the first game against NWKTC 18-1 and the second game 9-5.
Softball wins doubleheader
Hobbies are what make up our personalities. there are a milion hobbies that anyone can choose from. Its crazy that just some simple activities show off our personalities.
Hobbies: Creativeness for all
Elisa Bolanos, business management major, and Hannah Rosales, business administration major, sort through donated clothes in the back of the store. The two PBL club members try to create outfits that might go together and appear professional.
Style at no cost
Godzilla vs. Kong premiered at Southgate Cinema 6 movie theaters on Friday night.
Godzilla vs. Kong
Seyun Park goes for one of her trademark kills. Barton Community College's Tasiah Armstrong and Addison Crites try to block the ball. The Lady Saints lost to Barton in the Region VI championship game, dashing hopes of making it to nationals for a third straight year.
Lady Saints fall short in Region VI championship against Barton

UpClose

Luana Chagas is from Brazil. She is plaining to major in Behavioral Science.
Luana Chagas
Maggie Ibarra is in the school band. She enjoys playing the drums ever since she was little.
Maggie Ibarra
You can usually find Monse at the library where she is a work-study. Ask her for help and she will gladly help with a smile on her face.
Monse Guillen
Jennifer Garcia poses with a hair product that she states will help straighten hair and will even give a bit of volume
Jennifer Garcia
Eric Turner is a Georgia native who enjoys hunting and enjoys the scenery of his home state
Eric Turner

The Crusader • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!