Taco Truck Tour

We asked the cook what the most popular taco is and he said pastor which is pork meat. We also asked how long they have been open and he said they have been open for five months.

Five steak tacos sit on a plastic plate. These tacos are filled with steak, cilantro and chopped onions. Two lime wedges and a cup of green salsa are also included with the order. Kylie Regier, a nursing major from Liberal, eats her first taco of the day. “They aren’t my favorite,” Regier commented after finishing her bite. “Not a lot of flavor and fatty.”

The pastor was our favorite because it was sweet as there were also pineapples included in the meat and the green salsa included was really spicy and thick.

The asada was not as good as it was very fatty, chewy and hard to eat.

You can add onions and cilantro to the tacos. Most squeeze the lime on the tacos themselves to get the perfect citric acid freshness.

The tacos had sat for a bit which caused the tortilla to become soggy and almost wet. This was our fault though, as we had gone back to the school to try them.

It is recommended to either speak Spanish, bring a friend that speaks Spanish or use google translate because they didn’t speak English very well.

Overall, we do not recommend this taco truck and on a scale from 1-10, we rate it a 4/10.