Taco Truck Tour

Laura Gillespie is an 18 year old freshman majoring in Biology. Born and raised in the southwest corner of Kansas in Stevens...
Kylie Regier is a freshman at SCCC. She plans to go to nursing school at Seward after finishing her associate’s degree....
Megan Berg is a freshman at SCCC majoring in business. She is 18 years old and a native of Southwest Kansas. She was born...
Saskia Vogelzang is a 19 year old sophomore born in Utrecht, The Netherlands. She's majoring in Mass Communication after...
Mary Ramirez is a sophomore majoring in Behavioral Science with hopes of becoming a child therapist. Her hobbies include...
Brooke Katen transferred to SCCC in January of 2021 and is currently a sophomore. She is 19 years old and from Maryville,...
Daniela —or “Dani”— Arellano is a returning third-year student from Hugoton. Arellano graduated with her associate's...
Reece Hay is a freshman at SCCC and is majoring in Business Management. She is 19 years old and was born and raised in Liberal....
Mauricio Gonzalez Paiva is a sophomore majoring in mass communications. He already graduated from SCCC in business administration....