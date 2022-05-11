Workout for your face: Does it really work?
May 11, 2022
Most people go to the gym to work out their muscles. They make it a priority to never miss arm or leg day, but most never even think about working their facial muscles. A Japanese product – Ginker Face Slimmer – promises to do just that.
With just three-minutes a day, this product promises to get rid of double chins and to keep you from needing a facelift. The Media Writing 1 class put this product through the wringer, using for one week straight. The results? Read on to see if it’s worth buying.
Don’t waste your money!
Beauty is a strange thing. I say that it is a strange thing because everyone, everywhere, whether they want to admit to it or not, wants some version of it. Even if they are well aware that it will most likely come with some form of discomfort.
In fact, many people have already acknowledged this with a common phrase. Beauty is pain. If you are one who, despite the pain, will still try to attain beauty then I implore you to buy a facial slimmer. I assure you that you will, no doubt, regret it.
Seriously, don’t waste your money on this. They cost as much as $17.
The facial slimmer that I received is bright red and rubbery to the touch. I have a hard time believing that the designers had not just finished watching Toy Story and used Mrs. Potato Head’s lips as inspiration.
Multiple times, I tried to put the product in my mouth and it just kept popping out. I found this part to be the most frustrating because as simple as it looks, it, in reality, is truly a nightmare.
Once I finally got the facial slimmer to set right in my mouth as well as to stay put, saliva immediately just started to build up.
Because of this, you should keep a roll of paper towels or a rag nearby so that you can clean up your puddle of saliva that the product caused. Sounds gross? It is.
With the product in your mouth, repeat your vowels, not vows, three minutes per day. I’d say that sounds like loads of fun, but I’d be lying.
When I tried to do as the product suggested, I could barely move my mouth and I felt like gagging the entire time. Which brings me to…
Warning! This product is a choking hazard, please proceed with caution! Not kidding, I almost choked at least once while trying to put the facial slimmer in my mouth. It is, by far, the most discomforting thing I have ever had the displeasure of experiencing.
As a result, I would not recommend this product to anyone, anywhere. If you feel the need to waste your time and money on this product, go on ahead but don’t say that you weren’t warned.
I hope you thoroughly enjoy three minutes per day full entirely of discomfort and pain as you desperately try to attain beauty.
Salina Byrd is a 19-year-old freshman and is majoring in early education. Byrd was born in Pensacola, Florida, and raised...
Slim in just 3 minutes
Imagine a world without double chins or wrinkles, where skin never looks saggy or old. I would say that it wasn’t possible but in the matter of three minutes it is.
A face slimmer is a product used to get rid of wrinkles, double chins and helps shape one’s face. It is a product that has benefited me in the matter of a week.
I work out almost everyday and if I skipped it isn’t just because I don’t feel like it but because I got occupied with something more important. However, as much guilt as I feel when I miss my workouts, never working on my face leaves me with no guilt whatsoever.
I have had those thoughts about my double chin or my cheeks getting too big, but I never thought much about working on my flaws until I tried the face slimmer.
The way the face slimmer works is it goes in between the teeth in order to hold it in place and once it’s in place it works its magic.
After I tried this the first time it kept popping out because it was slippery and the rubber was hard to get a grip on. It wouldn’t stay in place but once I got the hang of it, it was not bad at all and the rubber worked with my teeth to stay in place.
Once I started to do the exercises for it my mouth started to water up with my saliva, which made me have to keep a paper towel right next to me so it wouldn’t overflow. In an odd way, it made it feel as if it was working.
While it was working correctly it also started to come out every now and then and scrape my gums a little bit but the first time doing any workout is always the hardest.
Two minutes into just talking or laughing I felt my cheeks tighten up and it got harder to keep over exaggerating my vowels.
It was like doing a plank for a minute but that minute seemed like an hour. However, once I get done with the minute plank it feels great. After saying my vowels out loud for three minutes that seem like five, the face slimmer feels great.
Once it came off, my face felt slimmer than ever before. I looked in the mirror only to see my results were noticeable right away because I couldn’t even recognize myself. My cheeks were sore only after three minutes and I know I like a good sore after leg day, which takes about two hours every other day.
I also thought the price for this workout machine was extremely cheap. I went to Amazon.com and searched up “gnker facial slimmer” and the first one that popped up was only $5.99 or another one that included five for $17.95.
It brought me so much happiness and confidence to see how much my appearance changed over the week that I can say I haven’t skipped a single face day.
I would say with all the compliments I have already received it is worth the buy and the time.
Jessica Madrigal is a 19-year-old sophomore from Spearman, Texas. Madrigal is currently on the cheer team and serves as an...