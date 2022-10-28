BOO! Hiding under a blanket from the latest jump scare is all a part of the horror movie experience. With Halloween next week, watching at least one scary movie is a must. Grab your popcorn, grab a friend, and watch the crusader staff’s spooky suggestions for Halloween this year. Scare easily? Look to the spooky spectrum for which movie is best for you.
“Insidious” is a series of American horror films created by Leigh Whannell. The first movie shows two parents who have moved into a new home with their two sons, and their older son goes to the addict and gets attacked by a malevolent entity which puts him into a coma and possesses him.
The second movie follows right after the first movie, and the audience learns that the dad also got possessed by the same malevolent entity that had been following him his whole life. They then end up having to dig up his past to figure out how to get rid of this entity.
The third movie follows Elise Rainier who is the psychic in the first two movies, and she gets a call from a teenager who senses that her dead mother is trying to contact her. Because of Elise’s tragic past, she can’t help. The teenager ends up getting attacked by a malevolent entity, and the dad calls Elise begging for help. Elise gets help from two parapsychologists, and she goes into a place called the further finding a powerful demon that has a craving for human souls.
The fourth movie also follows Elise. This time the audience learns more about her after she receives a phone call from a man who claims that his house is haunted, and the house that he was calling about is her house that she grew up in. She travels to the house to destroy the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier.
There is also going to be a fifth movie coming out in cinemas on July 7, 2023 with the original cast. I am so excited to be able to see it, and I am going to watch all of them again in order. Again this movie is my favorite because I feel a connection with them considering I am very spiritual as well. It is a very interesting movie and not too scary so definitely check it out.
My rating on the spooky spectrum is not me trying to say it is terrible. I just like scary movies and this one for me is my favorite because I can connect with it. It is not a scary movie, but it has some jump scares. For me, it makes the perfect movie because it isn’t too scary but also not too boring. I didn’t give it a 5 since it isn’t scary where I am hiding under the blanket. If I had to rate it for the type of scary movies I like, it would be a 5, but just based on scariness it is a 3 for me.
My recommendation is actually a tv show instead of a movie, but don’t worry it still has plenty of horror scenes in it. A perfect show to binge watch this week before Halloween. “The Haunting of Hill House” follows a family of seven who bought and lived in a haunted mansion called hill house, what events led up to them fleeing the mansion, and how the haunting has followed them into adulthood.
The show switches back and forth between the past when the five children were kids living in the house and the present day of them as adults.
You get an interesting look into all the children’s perspectives on what different hauntings each child saw and continue to experience as the first five episodes are through the eyes of each kid. With some epic plot twists and jump scares, this show always kept me wanting to watch more.
I recommend this show because coming from a girl who hates scary movies, it provides the perfect amount of real storyline and scare. I loved the different arches the writers had for each character and one of the most, in my opinion, tragically epic plot twists I’ve seen.
Although some jump scares are built up to where you know it’s coming, there are definitely a few that even the most anticipated horror watchers won’t be ready for. It has that classic haunted house storyline while adding elements that you won’t be prepared for.
I gave “The Haunting of Hill House” a 3 ½ out of 5 on the spooky spectrum because the scary parts were pretty scary, but for ten almost hour-long episodes it didn’t have as much horror in it as many horror movies.
I picked “The Black Phone” because I like how there is so much darkness in the movie. Something that the movie tried to scare them with when it popped up. An overview of the story’s context is that Finney Blake makes it out alive, and his sister Gwen helps keep her brother alive. Since the kids went missing, the police showed up to question Gwen about why she had a bad dream. She saw something in her dream that seemed to be the man’s home.
The terrifying man in the mask goes by the name of The Grabber. The man in the movie drove about in his own black vehicle and grabbed children. The children were kidnapped and killed in the basement of the Grabber’s home, but the survivors must try to escape the basement of the Grabber’s home.
The black phone is what the children that are ghosts who are dead in the basement are calling. They tried to help them leave the house when the phone rang, but it seemed very difficult to do so.
I think the movie’s middle section is great because it explains the idea that people’s emotions have frightening souls. The worst things are old movies where The Grabber shows his house and balloons next to the dead tree in front of the house. I hope they make another two. The characters were played by good actors.
I watched “The Black Phone” with my cousins during the summer at night while I was on vacation in LA. We had grabbed blankets and snacks with us. The scariest moment for me is when the children as ghosts come. There was a big BOOM sound, and I experienced a heart attack. I rated this movie 4 out of 5, and it is very good. I thought the mask-wearing man was extremely scary.
“Sinister 2” is a scary movie for people who aren’t easily scared. I am a scary movie fanatic, so not many movies will live up to my taste, but “Sinister 2” is a good adrenaline rusher. What makes this movie even better is you do not have to watch the first “Sinister” to understand the story.
The movie starts off with secret codes and a family running away from an abusive father. Little do they know where they move too is much darker than they could’ve imagined. From ghost kids, to creepy churches this movie has a wide array of scary scenes for all tastes.
This movie does exceptionally well at making you uncomfortable and building up to the scares. The story line progresses with the investigation of a private detective. As they learn new info, the movie lets you make connections to how dark the story truly is.
The ending is surely to keep you up at night not only scared but thinking ‘well what happens next?’.
If you love jump scares, cornfields or just plain old demons this is the Halloween movie for you. “Sinister 2” has intense discoveries, complex storylines and insane scare factors, which is why this movie receives a 5/5 for the spooky review.