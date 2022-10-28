Rating: 3 1/2 out of 5

My recommendation is actually a tv show instead of a movie, but don’t worry it still has plenty of horror scenes in it. A perfect show to binge watch this week before Halloween. “The Haunting of Hill House” follows a family of seven who bought and lived in a haunted mansion called hill house, what events led up to them fleeing the mansion, and how the haunting has followed them into adulthood.

The show switches back and forth between the past when the five children were kids living in the house and the present day of them as adults.

You get an interesting look into all the children’s perspectives on what different hauntings each child saw and continue to experience as the first five episodes are through the eyes of each kid. With some epic plot twists and jump scares, this show always kept me wanting to watch more.

I recommend this show because coming from a girl who hates scary movies, it provides the perfect amount of real storyline and scare. I loved the different arches the writers had for each character and one of the most, in my opinion, tragically epic plot twists I’ve seen.

Although some jump scares are built up to where you know it’s coming, there are definitely a few that even the most anticipated horror watchers won’t be ready for. It has that classic haunted house storyline while adding elements that you won’t be prepared for.

I gave “The Haunting of Hill House” a 3 ½ out of 5 on the spooky spectrum because the scary parts were pretty scary, but for ten almost hour-long episodes it didn’t have as much horror in it as many horror movies.