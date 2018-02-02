Dulce Mana doesn’t disappoint

“Dulce Mana, Something Sweet” is a new cafe that recently opened in the place that used to be Spencer Brownes. Since opening, it has received a new hype because it represents something new to Liberal and it is something that we all seem to love: Mexican food.

Their menu offers a variety of choices, from sandwiches and salads, to sodas, aguas frescas and coffee, Dulce Mana has it all. The menu has options for people wanting something: spicy, crunchy, sweet and even fresh. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Crusader staff decided to try a little bit of everything. First, we ordered their most popular item, the Mana Club sandwich. It was flavorful with fresh ingredients and thick cut slices of deli meats and cheeses. The Mana Club was accompanied by papas caseras (homemade potato chips), which added the perfect blend of flavors.

Next, Crusader decided to order a Chilindrina. It consists of a rectangular-shaped flour pork rind that is topped with fresh shredded cabbage, avocado, pickled pork skins, chopped tomatoes and drizzled with a creamy mexican sour cream and Valentina hot sauce. The Chilindrina has a pop of citrus flavor and a blend of flavors that makes you want to keep eating.

The next thing on our food crusade was a steak Torta. It is the mexican version of a sandwich that is filled with steak, melting cheese, tomato and lettuce. It was wrapped beautifully with the homemade chips and made mouths water. Crusader staff member, Angel Meza, exclaimed that it was “fire!” The side of salsa added that extra kick.

No good meal is ever complete without dessert. So we ordered their homemade ice cream and their popular Churros. Dulce Mana offers different 19 ice cream flavors. All flavors are unique to Dulce Mana and bring “something sweet” to the customers.

Overall, Crusader gives Dulce Mana a five out-of five rating on the Crusader ranking scale. If you want to try Dulce Mana yourself, they are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9.pm. And from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Rubi Gallegos and Angel Meza also contributed to this story.