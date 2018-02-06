What’s your jam?

Whether you are just driving across town, commuting to school or taking a road-trip for long hours, music is always necessary in the car. No matter which genre of music you like, there are some songs that never fail to get you moving … even while on the move.

According to Top Music World, some of the best songs to listen to in the car are: “Good Life” by G-eazy and Kehlani, “Stay” by Alessia Cara, “Starboy” by the Weeknd, “Slide” by Calvin Harris, “That’s what I like” by Bruno Mars and plenty more. For the most part, Seward County Community College students agreed but added their own favorites into the mix as well.

For freshman music major, Obadiah Barnett, throwback songs are a must when in the car.

“Anything Bruno Mars or any throwback you can sing along to are necessary during car rides,” Barnett said.







For students that spend time in their car commuting to class everyday from surrounding towns, certain songs played on repeat help make the drive less boring. Freshman nursing major, Caitlyn McIntire, spends a lot of time in her car. She drives from Hugoton to Liberal, about 38 miles one way, to attend classes at SCCC.

“‘The song ‘Heaven’ by Kane Brown helps me stay awake when I’m driving here for my classes everyday. I love his voice and the song has a good message to it,” McIntire said.

SCCC students like all different genres of music, not just Top 40, when they road trip. Kolton Hodges, sophomore education major, and Seth Bowman, freshman agriculture major, agreed that country makes the car ride better.

Country music by artists like Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs really make any drive less boring,” Hodges said.

Bowman agreed but added a Johnny Cash classic to the mix.

“I like listening to ‘Ring of Fire’ by Johnny Cash because his voice can get so low,” Bowman said.

While most students surveyed enjoy upbeat music while driving, some students liked listening to slower music while they’re in the car.

“I like listening to R&B, slower hip hop and just music that i can understand. A song I listen to a lot is ‘Praying’ by Kesha,” sophomore nursing major, Liz Rodriquez, said.

No matter the genre of music, one thing every student surveyed agreed on — “It has to be a mix of songs that just really make you wanna dance.”

So get in the car, plug in the phone and play some of these songs to get moving and singing along for the rest of the trip.