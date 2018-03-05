The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Serrano sets bar for students

Amberley Taylor, EditorMarch 5, 2018

Serrano+tapes+the+ankle+of+a+Saints+basketball+player.+
Serrano tapes the ankle of a Saints basketball player.

Serrano tapes the ankle of a Saints basketball player.

Rubi Gallegos

Rubi Gallegos

Serrano tapes the ankle of a Saints basketball player.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






If you name a club, he’s in it. If there is a school event happening, he’s there. Seward County Community College sophomore, Emmanuel (Manny) Serrano, is the most involved student around campus.

Serrano is a Liberal native that came to SCCC after attending Fellowship Baptist School and received a scholarship from SCCC that is offered to high school seniors.

“I came to Seward because I received the Presidential Scholarship,” Serrano said.

Rubi Gallegos
Serrano is a student athletic trainer for all Saints and Lady Saints sports teams.

At SCCC, Manny is involved in clubs like: Student Government Association (SGA), Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), Campus Messengers for Christ (CMC) and the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO).

In addition to being involved in all of the clubs and organizations, Serrano is also a student athletic trainer at the SCCC sporting events.

“In his extracurricular activities, he is one of the busiest students I have encountered.  The majority of these activities are contributions of his time to the community and the school.  He always gives more of himself than he asks for himself, making him one of the least selfish humans I have met. I feel Manny has the potential to make major impact on society as a future leader in whatever field he chooses. I consider Manny a personal friend!” Hughbanks stated about Serrano.

Not only does Serrano perform well in the classroom and in his clubs, he also connects with each and every student.

“My favorite part of SCCC is the opportunities I have had to make an impact on campus and the good friends I’ve made,” Serrano said.

After finishing this semester and graduating in May, Serrano plans to attend Kansas State University to major in athletic training and Kinesiology.

 

In the fall of 2018, Serrano is transferring to Kansas State University to pursue a degree in athletic training and Kinesiology.
Serrano dreams of becoming an athletic trainer for a professional team someday.
Serrano is not only involved in athletic training, but SGA, CMC, HALO and PTK.

 

“What sticks out the most about Manny is his inquisitive nature but also his ability to apply the information taught/demonstrated to him in the athletic training room or classroom,” Liz Hill, athletic trainer, said.

After completing his schooling at both SCCC and KSU, Serrano has big plans for his future career.

“My dream job is to be an athletic trainer for a professional Sports team,” Serrano said.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Other stories filed under Features

Isiah Small starts his basketball journey at SCCC
Isiah Small starts his basketball journey at SCCC
Have you tried these Mexican home remedies for the flu?
Have you tried these Mexican home remedies for the flu?
Mounsey makes history scoring 1,000 career points
Mounsey makes history scoring 1,000 career points
Cup of Cheer!
Cup of Cheer!
Mounsey makes an impact
Mounsey makes an impact

Other stories filed under SC Life

Isiah Small starts his basketball journey at SCCC
Isiah Small starts his basketball journey at SCCC
25 shows to binge watch on Netflix!
25 shows to binge watch on Netflix!
The quest for a new Crusader logo begins
The quest for a new Crusader logo begins
Have you tried these Mexican home remedies for the flu?
Have you tried these Mexican home remedies for the flu?
That’s Mighty Liberal performs in Showcase
That’s Mighty Liberal performs in Showcase
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    Isiah Small starts his basketball journey at SCCC

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    Have you tried these Mexican home remedies for the flu?

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    Mounsey makes history scoring 1,000 career points

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Entertainment

    Cup of Cheer!

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    Mounsey makes an impact

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    Social Work Program through FHSU at SCCC

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    The Mysteries of Coffee

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    How to save money during the holidays

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    SCCC students anxiously await Christmas

  • Serrano sets bar for students

    Features

    Backpack necessities and mishaps

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Serrano sets bar for students