Photo Essay: Students get hands-on experience with auto body projects

Yesenia Soto
Autobody and Collision repair classes at Seward County Community College learn with hands-on projects throughout the year. The projects help students get ready to step into the working world. This truck is in the final steps before being able to be painted and finished. It is in the process of being sanded down to make it all smooth and allowing for paint to go on evenly.
Yesenia Soto
Edgar Bautista, a SCCC concurrent student who is also a senior from Liberal High School, sands all of the old paint and body filler that was put on to fill dents. He is hoping to be able to paint the body of his truck sometime next week and paint some of his other truck parts as well.
At Autobody and Collision repair, students can fix up their own vehicles either all together or in parts. The final part Luis Soto, a SCCC concurrent student from Liberal High School, is to work on the driver side door of his truck.
Yesenia Soto
Luis Soto is sanding down a body filler put on the dent of the door. After he is done with this step, Soto is going to prime the door and paint it.
Yesenia Soto
Damian Romero is putting layers of body filler to cover the dent of this car. After getting enough layers on it be will sanded down to make it smooth and prepared to get painted.
Yesenia Soto
Miguel Fernandez, first year auto body major from Guymon, Oklahoma, is in the initial steps to painting a car. After removing some parts that may need body filler, he will sand down the car and begin the process of priming and painting.
Yesenia Soto
Damian Romero and Nicholas King work together to paint King’s truck. King helps to keep the paper that covers the tires steady while Romero paints the body of the truck.
Yesenia Soto
Damian Romero paints the sides of the bed and coats them with an even layer of paint. Students in the autobody class are expected to wear respirator masks when priming and painting and safety glasses when in the shop. A plexiglass wall keeps paint from getting on other items in the shop and allows for others to watch.
Yesenia Soto
This truck is a finished product for the Auto Body and Collision Repair class. It has been painted and glossed.