SCCC Baseball vs Northeastern

Amberley Taylor, Editor

February 8, 2018

The Seward County College baseball team split the first two games out of four versus Northeastern Junior College on Thursday, Feb. 8 with scores of 0-9 and 10-9. The Saints will finish out the four-game series against Northeastern on Friday, Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Liberal. So far, the Saints baseball team is 5-2 this season.

 

Rubi Gallegos
Freshman Braeden Gould strikes out his opponent in the beginning of the matchup against Northeastern. Gould is RHP (right hand pitcher) for SCCC Men’s Baseball team.

Angel Meza
Dylan Paul jokes with his teammates after nearly hitting a home run during the first inning.

Angel Meza
Sophomore Dylan Paul swings at the ball and falls short to hit a home run during the first inning.
So far, Paul is having a .167 batting average. Previous season, Paul finished the season with a
.363 batting average.

Yesenia Soto
Dylan Paul attempts to slide to stay safe in the first game of the four-game series versus Northeastern.

