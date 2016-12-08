Mounsey named national player of the week

SCCC Athletic Department

It’s been a busy week for Mollie Mounsey. On Tuesday, she was named Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week. Then and even bigger honor came Wednesday when she was named the NJCAA National Player of the Week.

She is the first Lady Saint since Rachel Barnes in 2010 to earn the coveted NJCAA National Player of the Week award.

Mounsey led the Lady Saints to a pair of big wins last week including a road victory at, then, #25 Cowley, as well as a victory over Coffeyville in the Greenhouse. Against the Tigers, Mounsey came up huge, putting together the best game of her young Seward County career with 28 points on 10 of 17 shooting while canning six three pointers in the process. Saturday against Coffeyville she was at it again, pouring in 18 points and dishing out a career best seven assists as Seward slipped by the Ravens 74-71.

Mounsey leads the Lady Saints and ranks in the top 20 nationally in scoring at 18.3 points per game this season while having made 35 three pointers which is a Jayhawk best and 11th most in the NJCAA.

Mounsey and the Lady Saints return to the court tonight as they take on the Allen Red Devils at 6:00 in Iola in Jayhawk Conference action.

