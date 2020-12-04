Entries for Telolith available now

The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970’s. This year’s Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition

The deadline to enter submissions for the 2021 Telolith is Jan. 25. Any Seward County Community College student is welcome to enter any original work for the magazine.

The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine made up entirely of work done by students at Seward County Community College. It’s made up of photography, short stories, poems and original artwork.

The magazine has been going on since the mid-’70s, getting its name from the suggestion of Juliet Willsey. According to past documents, she thought that “a Telolith is a rare small boron crystal to hold in your hand or carry in your pocket..the gem contains unique vibrator qualities. I suggest this as the name for our literary magazine because our works are the gems of our creativity.”

Starting with just short stories and poems, the literary magazine soon added visual art to its volumes, expanding its creative creations to other mediums.

The 2020 issue of Telolith was recently published. It can be found all over campus with a submission form for the 2020-2021 issue. This magazine allows students like Sophia Marin, a Liberal resident, a chance to feature their work in a magazine. “ It helps people get their feelings out. Folks can say ‘I relate to that’, It helps us to feel quite not so alone, I think, to share those stories, the poetry and the art.” — Lori Muntz

“I [had] never showed any of my friends and family my work and for me, it was nerve-wracking but to those that look forward to seeing their work being published this is a great place to start,” Marin said.

She is one of many students that has had her work published in The Telolith this year and said that it was a great experience and would do it again and even encourages people to give it a try even if they are a bit scared.

“I was scared that people were going to have a problem with my writing but once I talked to Dr. Muntz about the process and all that I was all for it gave me a lot of insight even at its most basic form of publication,” she said.

The 2020 Telolith was published late due to the spring semester going remote when the COVID-19 pandemic. Scroll through the pages and experience work by Seward County Community College students.

The 2020 Telolith is dedicated to Annie Brown. The former SCCC student has some of her work featured in the magazine. The most recent issue is also dedicated to three retired instructors, Bill McGlothing, Janice Northerns and Susan Copas.

Lori Muntz, English instructor and Telolith advisor, felt that having original works tends to bring a sense of familiarity among those that read it.

“It helps people get their feelings out. Folks can say ‘I relate to that’,” Muntz emphasized. “It helps us to feel quite not so alone, I think, to share those stories, the poetry and the art.”

For more information on how to submit for the 2021 Telolith, contact Muntz or fill out this form.