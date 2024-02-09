Ryle Riddlespurger

What is your major?

I’m in sports management.

Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of sports?

Go fishing a little bit, play video games, and listen to music. That’s what I would say my hobbies are outside of basketball.

Which strengths do you think have made you a great athlete?

My ability to bounce back out of hard times, kind of push myself through things and get things done.

Is there a coach or athlete that you look up to as a role model, and why?

My high school coach Trey O’neil. He’s a great role model for me. He helped me through a lot of things and taught me a lot of things that I know on the court. I look up to him.

What do you do in your free time?

In my free time I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend Lily. It’s very nice. I also get in the gym and get up extra shots.

Which achievement in your basketball career means the most to you so far?

I would say the state championship for my high school. My senior year we went on to win the state title. I would say that was my most memorable moment for basketball. Words can’t describe it, I mean, it’s an amazing feeling to be around people that you worked all year with and you finally achieve that one goal that you all stepped out to do.

How did your hometown or community influence your love for the game?

Hugoton has always been a basketball-heavy community. Everyone’s always going to the games on Fridays and always showing big support to all the players around town, so I knew growing up that I wanted to be a part of that, and it played a huge influence on me.

How do you balance basketball with your education?

[I’m] Definitely a student athlete first, you always want to put the student above the athlete.

Who do you turn to for advice or support during tough times?

My parents are a big factor, they help me out with a lot of things, they give me great advice. The people around me that just wanna love and support and help me through things or help me past things are really the people I turn to.

How important is leadership in basketball and how do you fulfill that role?

Leadership is very important in basketball. You have to have that mentor or someone that you look up to that has everyone in line. I fulfill that role by encouraging and not discouraging teammates. I like to call it positive feedback instead of negative feedback with a good attitude, letting them know what they did wrong knowing they need to be better in that aspect.