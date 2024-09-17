Jason Pete

The student news site of Seward County Community College

Quacking News: Duck Race Festival makes a splash in Liberal
SCCC President talks pool plans
Cast offers insight on the production of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Navigating FAFSA: A Brief Guide to Financial Aid Success!
Lance Krogh, Fred Leisher, and Jake Robinson describe how Kansas offers the most merit badges for their Boy Scouts in the country. “Everybody wants to come to Kansas,” says Robinson.
Local Boy Scouts earn merit badges at SCCC
Deedee Flax, technology instructor, is one of the main teachers at Seward County Community College to integrate blendflex into many of her classes. She said that multiple students prefer the computer classes to be blendfllex as they can watch back her recordings when confused to see how she does things on her screen.
Blending the barriers of in person and online
Even though area school districts have either canceled classes for the week or reinstated masks, SCCC remains maskless. The choice is left in the hands of individuals.
Despite rising COVID numbers, college will not require masks — for now
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Campus goes maskless
Staff personnel Paul Fisher making a salad with the newly open salad bar.
SCCC cafeteria offers self-service options; first time since COVID
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
SCCCs baseball and softball teams show their halloween spirit
The sophomores were recognized on the field instead of walking across the stage during their doubleheader. They received their diplomas and a picture of themselves playing during their career at Seward. [Pictured left to right are Dylan Day, Reed Thomas, Jase Schneider, Mason Martinez, Gannon Hardin, Brody Boisvert, and Zach Walker]
Two celebrations in one doubleheader
Hitting the ball is Jaxson Gregg, a freshman from Keller, Texas. In the second game Gregg hit a double which brought Ranse Radtke and Jace Schneider home scoring two points.
Saints battle it out with the Trojans
The team breaks it out before taking to the court after a timeout.
Saints win against Lamar Lopes in Oct. 28 scrimmage
Last night was not only the Saints’ last home game but it was also their sophomore night. Before their game, four sophomores were recognized for the Saints.
Saints take tough loss
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the men's basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Jimmy Sorunke
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Who really runs the court?
Jaylin Henderson takes control of the court and finishes with a slam dunk. With no one in sight, Henderson uses this opportunity to gain the Saints two more points.
Ravens soar over Saints
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Saints soccer team delivers strong win over Lamar
Saints soccer team joyfully posing after a home win.
First SCCC Men’s Soccer beat the odds, made it to playoffs
Ryan Shields jumps past a Lope and speeds by with the ball. A midfielder on the team, Shields, comes from Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, United Kingdom.
Saints soccer team snags victory over Lamar Lopes in second half
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Lady Saints gain two wins
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Lady Saints lose doubleheader
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Lady Saints splits games with Broncbusters
Fixing to catch the ball is third baseman Mari Landa. Landa was the third baseman during the whole scrimmage.
Lady Saints scrimmage the Conquistadors
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Sebastian De Las Salas
Sophomore Franco Vecchia prepares to swing a forehand to hit the ball back. Vecchia is from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and he is majoring in administration and marketing.
Saints take victory
The baseball team is loaded with 20 freshmen. Mike Davidson, baseball coach, says despite being young and inexperienced, they will make a good showing this season.
Spring sports finally in action
Noah Burton is a freshman from Chichester England. Burton’s major is physical education.
Noah Burton
Wilson once again in the air, but this time going for a spike as the ball approaches its maximum height. Wilson holds a total of 214 kills with an average of 2.40 per set.
Lady Saints Volleyball loses 0-3 in Pink Out game against Barton Cougars
The Lady Saints celebrate after scoring a point. Alogether, the team holds 601 kills and 1984 attacks.
Lady Saints Volleyball wins 3-2 on Sept. 6th
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
Micell Jerez and Aubreigh Haxton celebrate after a kill for Haxton number 5 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints went 3-0 with Barton Community College to improve to 3-0 in our conference and 10-2 overall.
Lady Saints sweep the Barton Cougars to stay undefeated in conference
Middle hitter Ana Cambraia joins her fellow Lady Saints to show with a smile and wave.
Lady Saints win against Hutchinson Community College
Sophomore Alianna Colon guards and closely watches what the other team is going to do.
Lady Saints Basketball defeats Independence Pirates, 74-57
Last night was the last home game for the Lady Saints, and it was Sophomore Night. After their game, four Lady Saints sophomores were recognized.
Lady Saints lose by 15 points
Forward Mario Whitley, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, gets ready to go up for the jump ball. Whitley gained 13 rebounds last night making his overall rebounds 126.
Saints take close win
Telling each other good game is the Lady Saints and the Lady Thunderbirds. The result of the game was a win for the Lady Saints with the final score being 77-49.
Lady Saints defeat Lady Thunderbirds
Arts major, Bri Linnear is a freshman from Denver, Colorado. During her time here at Seward County Community College, she has been on the women’s basketball team.
Bri Linnear
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Crusader News recommends "Blood Sugar," "Everything, Everything," and "The Walking Dead: Compendium One" for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
Crusader News recommends books for D.E.A.R. Day
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentine's day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
A guide to making triple-layered chocolate hearts
The gift was my favorite because it has inspired my fiancé to keep getting me those types of gifts, and now I have several more. The idea of use for all of them is to use them as possible centerpieces for our wedding along with a notecard for each of them so guests can read it and learn more about us.
Crusaders remember Valentine’s Days they can’t forget
Cast offers insight on the production of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Inside the Mind of a Musician
The entire cast of “I Hate Shakespeare” poses and bows to a pretend audience at the end of a practice rehearsal.
“I Hate Shakespeare” cast rehearse before fateful Nov. 2-4 performances
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Tattoos, what to keep in mind for new people
Meaning through tattoos
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
“M3GAN” is the first sci-fi horror movie that was released on Jan. 6 2023. “M3GAN” is the story of a lifelike doll named M3GAN, and she is programmed to learn about her owner and to do anything to keep her owner happy. However, a glitch in her system corrupts which causes her to “get rid of” anything that harms her owner, emotionally or physically.
An A.I with soul: “M3GAN” review
Inspired by former Crusader member Ruby Thornton, the whole staff this year has decided to write to Santa. With this the hopes are that this will be the new tradition for Crusader.
Crusader wishes to Santa
When he is not working, Pete sells books and records on eBay. On special occasions he gives out books and records to people he knows.
Jason Pete
During her free time, Erika Toledo likes to read on a fall day with her Hello Kitty blanket while she drinks her little tea on the side.
Erika Toledo
Blessin Kimble
Ryle Riddlesperger is a full-time student and Saints basketball player. He also enjoys playing video games such as "Fortnite" or "LEGO Fortnite" in his free time when he isn’t at practice.
Ryle Riddlespurger
During his free time, Alejandro Estrada sometimes likes to play videogames. Some of his favorites include “God of War” and “Red Dead Redemption”.
Alejandro Estrada
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Betty Hallman, an owner of the llamas, helps a first-grade girl pet a llama. Hallman explains to the girl why they have llamas and the importance of their fur.
First graders learn about agriculture on Farm Education Day
International Women's Day
Lance Krogh, Fred Leisher, and Jake Robinson describe how Kansas offers the most merit badges for their Boy Scouts in the country. “Everybody wants to come to Kansas,” says Robinson.
People talking at their tables, eating plates of diverse food at The Student Union. The food available included various rice, pasta, meats, and drinks.
SCCC celebrates Kansas Day
Students voice opinions on possible TikTok ban in U.S.
Saints on the Street: What is your ideal Valentine's Day?
A Chance To Be On A Podcast: Episode 5
Inside the Mind of a Musician
Saints on the Street: What is something interesting about your country that would seem unusual here?
Review: Green Kukki and Tea
Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day
Valentine's Day Recipe: Easy Mug Brownies
Crusaders provide healthy daily habits
Crusader News presents tattoo week
SCCC President talks pool plans
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970's. This year's Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Entries for Telolith available now
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2019
Jason Pete

South Haven, Indiana – English Instructor
Joseph Haskell, ReporterSeptember 17, 2024
Joseph Haskell
When he is not working, Pete sells books and records on eBay. On special occasions he gives out books and records to people he knows.

What are your thoughts about the Taco Bell Baja Blast Gelato and do you want some? What are your first impressions?

I’m not allowed to have it, it has soda in it. I don’t drink soda. My first impressions of this, it looks like a waste of product firstly, this is going to sit in a landfill for a million years. It’s $4 and it’s too small for me. It looks like there’s no thought put into this, it looks like a Halloween gag or something. It smells like a cleaning supply or something. Something I would get the grime of my mirrors from a “Saw” house, from the movie “Saw.” Let me check out the sugar content real quick…fourteen grams, that’s kinda low because what’s cool about Mountain Dew is it has a shit load of sugar. You know I love soda. Are you trying to tempt me? Twenty six years clean. 

You said you haven’t drunk soda in 26 years. Why is that?

When I was younger – when I was 18, early 20s – when I went to the grocery store I noticed that everyone had soda in their cart. If an item is not a necessity, why does so many people have this product in their cart? Obviously we need soap or paper towels, but we don’t need soda. My goal in life is to be myself, my goal in life is to not be like anyone else or everyone else. If I saw a large part of the population drinking soda, then I didn’t want to be like them. 

[Pete continues to talk about soda.

Have you ever heard of Faygo? It’s made in Michigan and it was really sweet, sweeter than regular soda. I think it was the last soda I drank. 

What is your favorite outfit you wear? 

Favorite outfit I guess, I like the fact I’m the only person besides the president or vice president that wears a shirt and tie. I always liked the idea of dressing up with a tie no matter what job I had. It’s funny because in the summertime people would ask if I was hot or uncomfortable. It kinda isn’t hot or uncomfortable for me. I spent most of my fashion money on work clothes, so I’m almost designated to wear this. I don’t know if I have a favorite outfit. I just want to try and use more colors, different designs, and different textures. 

[Pete talks about his fashion from a kid to what he looks for now]

Since I was 15 or 16 I have always liked dressing like old people. People would always ask “Why are you dressed like a grandfather?” One of the big things I’ve been looking for now, is I like finding older dress pants that are bigger in the waist and short in the legs. I like the fashion designs with that, so that’s my biggest thing, the love for old guys pants. I love wearing pins and stuff like this, the different things. 

Do you like standing out or being different?

I don’t try to be different, I just try to be Jason. I like being me, all the flaws I have whatever good things I have, I love that. I’m so excited there’s not another Jason in the world, but I hate the fact that majority of the people try to be like everyone else or afraid to be themselves. Those people are just kinda boring to me, I feel sorry for them. Like I said I have my quirks: I’m ugly, I’m goofy, but I’m me. So if I died today I’d be happy that I’ve always been the person I was born to be. I’ve always been that way since I was a kid. It just takes too much energy to not be yourself. 

Describe who Jason Pete is in 1 sentence.

I could tell you “I’m a negative creep and I’m stoned,” that might work. The first thing I thought of when you said it was “I’m an idiot”. I know idiot has a negative connotation but at the same time, I think it also has a positive connotation to it. Don’t ask me how or to explain that, but it just does. It’s different to be an idiot than a moron. An idiot involves some sort of creativity. I prefer I’m a negative creep and I’m stoned” but “I’m an idiot” works just as fine. [“Negative Creep”] is a Nirvana song, it’s one of my favorite songs. [The lyrics in “Negative Creep” also include the phrase “I’m a negative creep and I’m stoned”.]

Jason Pete teaches both Composition and Creative Writing, along with other English courses. He also critiques writings submitted for SCribblers Club. (Joseph Haskell)

What is your favorite record/album you own or have ever listened to?

There’s so many I can say, I would say the first one that comes to my mind is um… November 1979 I believe Public Image Ltd released an album called “Metal Box” ; it was their second album. When it was released in the UK it was called “Metal Box” but they re-released it for the United States release and it was called “Second Edition”. When they put the album out they put it in a metal canister that looks like a film canister, and they only made 50,000 of them. What happened when they shipped them a lot of them got broken. Because there is really no padding inside, there’s only a paper insert because there’s three records and that’s unheard of to put an album out that had three records. 

[Pete starts talking about Public Image Ltd as a band.]

One of the things that Public Image Ltd is famous for is they had a fantastic bass player named Jah Wobble. What they did was they turned up the bass really loud, so what was happening when they released the album was people were getting their stereo systems damaged, because the bass was too loud and it would blow the speakers. The bass was so intense that the needle would jump on the record and break the needle…When I bought the album it made me see music as something more powerful then what I heard on the radio and for some reason I identified with it. While some people are agitated by the album, I find peace in it, it calms me down. So “Metal Box”, Public Image Ltd, November 1979, favorite album, always gonna be. 

What are your favorite hobbies? 

Is petting cats a hobby? I guess my favorite hobby would be – and has always been for the longest time – is collecting comic books. I like the fact you can find them anywhere. If you don’t have a lot of money and you go to the right comic-book store, if you have $23 you can leave the store with at least 15 comics if you go through the cheapies. You can find somewhat-valuable stuff in dollar bins, 50 cent bins. Comic books would be my favorite cause I love art, I love literature. So obviously comic books combine the two together. People that have a lot of hobbies have something that does something for us, it fills in some gap that we didn’t have. I think what happens is that when you collect comic books there’s that process of buying, holding with care, protecting it with cardboard and plastic sleeves. It’s like you preserve it. I think baseball cards and more so comic books taught me how to be a good father. When you have a child it should come natural but when you take that much time handling comic books it’s gonna translate. I know it kinda doesn’t make sense but when you hold a comic book worth $300-400 you want to care for it, same with a child. It kinda goes hand and hand. So comic books are probably my favorite hobby. 

I know you have strong opinions on empty words. Do you want to elaborate more on some of these words?

“Seems” has a negative connotation behind it. “She seems to be pregnant” …she’s just pregnant she doesn’t “seem” to be, she just is. You could say she looks pregnant but not seems. “She ‘seems’ dead.” So yes “seems” is an empty word. When I went to graduate school I had this professor, Dr. Chavery, she was from India and she was really mean but really sweet. I used “seems” in a paper once and she just tore me to shreds like 12 minutes of class. I always pick on the idea of “really” and “honestly.” “Honesty” just has a bad connotation behind it. But yeah “seems, really, honestly, obviously, and truly” are the some I really pick on.

Tell us about your Temu experience.

I usually buy my daughter a lot of stuff. They have a lot of pop-culture reference things like pens and T-shirts because they’ve been selling like concert T-shirts now. I bought this concert T-shirt and I was dying to get it and I got it and everything was like bled together. You couldn’t see the words on it. I’ve gotten a couple, there’s some that are really nice. My daughter liked her concert shirts a lot. So mostly good experiences for the most part. 

Do you wanna tell us about the SCribblers Club you sponsor?

The goal of Scribblers is what the president and the members want to do. I’m hoping this semester we can do something with the stories: We can workshop them and make something bigger out of them. If you like poems or stories, plays or if you’re just interested in reading them, hopefully you will join the group. If you have certain scholarships that you need to be in a group, it would be perfect. Like I said, the skies are the limits, the group decides what to do. Like I said it can be fun, with more members the funner it will be. 

 

Joseph Haskell
Joseph Haskell, Reporter
Joseph Haskell appears to be a regular sophomore in college (how little the outside world knows). At 19 years old, he is a multi-company social-media manager, a business owner and a social-media influencer. With all of his accomplishments, Haskell is not sure where his future is heading. All he knows is that anything can happen. As he puts it, "Plan your life 50 steps ahead or take it step by step; we all reach the future eventually."
