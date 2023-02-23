Saints take tough loss

The Saints took a tough loss last night after a close game against the Blue Dragons with the final score being 71-76. Their overall record so far this season is now 13-16.

The starters were Tre Stafford, Jaylin Henderson, Mario Whitley, Blessin Kimble and Wilson Dubinsky. For the starters Whitley had the most points by having 22 points at the end of the night. The reserves were Jaden Martin, Ty Foster, Kole Scott, Aguir Dawam and Nathan Jones. For the reserves Scott had the most points by having nine at the end of the night.

The Saints’ next game will be against the Lady Red Ravens at Coffeyville Community College on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.