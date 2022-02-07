Saints lose to No. 18 Garden City

The Saints tried to hang close to No. 18. Garden City but the Broncbusters kept the lead and eventually pulled away. Garden City came away with the 81-65 win, Feb. 5 in the Green House.

Seward is now 9-16 on the season and 6-13 in conference play.

Seward County cut the Garden City lead down to four points, 48-44, with 12 minutes left in the game but the Broncbusters went on a 15-4 run to separate themselves for the rest of the game.

The Saints were led by Branton “Bee” McCrary with 21 points, four rebounds and three steals. Wilson Dubinsky had 17 points and Jaylin Henderson had 12 points for Seward County.

Seward County will travel to take on the Cowley Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.