HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
On May 4, Seward County Community College’s Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO) hosted the Celebrate and Connect Fest at the Activities Center in Liberal. The expo event showcased multiple businesses and their products and or services all in celebration of industry. The event was meant to not only help fundraise HALO, but also to help provide the Liberal community with access to resources.
Valeria Mejia, Reporter • May 13, 2025
About the Contributor
Valeria Mejia, Reporter
Valeria Mejia is a 20-year-old Seward County Community College student who is originally from Mexico. She is passionate about fashion and beauty, and in her free time she enjoys dancing and painting. Mejia is an active member of the SCCC cheerleading squad and proudly serves as the secretary of the Hispanic American Leadership Organization club (HALO). She is excited to continue exploring her creativity interests while making an impact in the community.