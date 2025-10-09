On Wednesday, Oct. 1, our Lady Saints fell against Dodge City’s Conquistadors in straight sets. While the first and third set ended with the same score of 17-25, the second set ended 13-25, leading to the 0-3 lose.
Lady Saints lose against Dodge City’s Conquistadors 0-3.
Elena Oborocea, Reporter • October 9, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Elena Oborocea, Reporter
Elena Oborocea is a 20-year-old Seward County Community College student-athlete who is originally from Romania. She is a sophomore, part of the Lady Saints tennis team, and studying mass communication. She is planning to transfer to a four-year university to earn her bachelor’s degree. She is passionate about reading and fashion, and she is a member of the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO). Elena is excited to capture the life of our community in her articles.