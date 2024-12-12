On Nov. 26 at the Greenhouse, the Seward County Community College men’s basketball team played against Butler Community College. SCCC Saint’s attempted a comeback for the last quarter but fell short by six points. Ultimately the Butler Grizzlies took the win with a final score of 80-74. With the end of this game, the Saints’ record stands at 0-3 in the Jayhawk conference and 1-7 overall.
Saints basketball team loses to Butler Grizzlies
Nubia Rodriguez and Joseph Haskell • December 12, 2024
Nubia Rodriguez, Reporter
Nubia Rodriguez is a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in business administration and mass communications. Rodriguez plans to transfer to Fort Hays State University to pursue her bachelor's degree once she graduates, hoping to become a digital-content creator or dabble in digital-media marketing. She is excited to continue her involvement with TRIO and HALO this year. She enjoys making cute Instagram posts and playing tennis and golf in her free time.
Joseph Haskell, Reporter
Joseph Haskell appears to be a regular sophomore in college (how little the outside world knows). At 19 years old, he is a multi-company social-media manager, a business owner and a social-media influencer. With all of his accomplishments, Haskell is not sure where his future is heading. All he knows is that anything can happen. As he puts it, "Plan your life 50 steps ahead or take it step by step; we all reach the future eventually."