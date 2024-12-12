Saints basketball team loses to Butler Grizzlies

Joseph Haskell appears to be a regular sophomore in college (how little the outside world knows). At 19 years old, he is a multi-company social-media manager, a business owner and a social-media influencer. With all of his accomplishments, Haskell is not sure where his future is heading. All he knows is that anything can happen. As he puts it, "Plan your life 50 steps ahead or take it step by step; we all reach the future eventually."