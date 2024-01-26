Lady Saints Basketball defeats Independence Pirates, 74-57

On Jan. 17, the Seward County College Lady Saints and Independence Community College Pirates basketball teams duked it out in the Greenhouse, the game the Lady Saints’ fifth game of the year. After a successful first two quarters by both teams, with the Lady Saints barely ahead of the Pirates at 32-27, the Lady Saints rocketed ahead in the third quarter by scoring 25 points that quarter compared to the Pirates’ 11 points. This, along with a consistent final quarter, led to the Lady Saints’ victory over the Pirates, with a final score of 74-57.

Gallery • 11 Photos Zoe Lampe After being fouled against, sophomore Jamia Carter steps up to the free throw line to shoot. Carter made 22 out of the 74 total points the Lady Saints scored against Independence Community College.