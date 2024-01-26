Lady Saints Basketball defeats Independence Pirates, 74-57

On Jan. 17, the Seward County College Lady Saints and Independence Community College Pirates basketball teams duked it out in the Greenhouse, the game the Lady Saints’ fifth game of the year. After a successful first two quarters by both teams, with the Lady Saints barely ahead of the Pirates at 32-27, the Lady Saints rocketed ahead in the third quarter by scoring 25 points that quarter compared to the Pirates’ 11 points. This, along with a consistent final quarter, led to the Lady Saints’ victory over the Pirates, with a final score of 74-57.