Free+COVID+vaccines+offered+on+campus

Seward County Community College is partnering with the local Department of Health to offer free Vaccinations on campus in a couple of weeks for our students, faculty, and staff.

While the college is not requiring anyone to vaccinate, Dennis Sander, interim president, greatly encourages students, staff and faculty to consider getting vaccinated.

“The vaccine has been proven to be highly effective against the deadly COVID 19 virus,” Sander said in a mass email.

If you would like to receive a free Covid 19 vaccination, please contact Karla Morales Escarcega at [email protected] or 620- 417-1011 to sign up. The deadline to sign up is Aug. 25.