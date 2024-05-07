SCCC President talks pool plans

Early 2024, President Brad Bennett opened to the Liberal community about the pool on campus with the possibility of filling it for more conference rooms, or keeping and updating it. So far there have been no new updates or changes about the pool. The pool will still be up and running, and is not looking to close anywhere in the near future.

The main reason the pool is being talked about is because it is possibly becoming too expensive to keep up with the repairs and mainly looking at the future the pool will have. Another talk was to fill in the pool, which is also an expensive cost, around $200,000.

When asked if there were any thoughts about adding an aquatic team of some sort to Seward, Bennett responded with the unlikely hood of this at the moment.

“We have not talked about that and the problem is that our current pool is too short so we can’t host meets, so I think if we had a larger pool we would have that conversation,” Bennett said.

President Bennett, the city, and other entities are still exploring the best options for Seward County Community College, the community, and ultimately the best future and plan for the pool.