Saints take victory

Men’s and Women’s tennis competed at home, took victory

Brianna Rich, Photo Editor|March 10, 2022

Both tennis teams played yesterday, and they both won their matches. The Saints played against the University of the Southwest at 11 a.m., and Pratt Community College at 4 p.m. The Lady Saints also played against the University of the Southwest at 11 a.m.

 The Saint’s final score against the University of the Southwest was 7-0, and their final score against Pratt Community College was 9-0. Their record is now 6-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The Saints next game is Mar. 14 at Denver, Colorado. They will be playing against Western New Mexico University at 5 p.m. CDT.   

The Lady Saint’s final score against the University of the Southwest was 7-0. Their record is now 5-1 overall and 0-0 in conference play. The Lady Saints next game is Mar. 14 at Denver, Colorado. They will be playing against Western New Mexico University at 5 p.m. CDT. 

WEBDSC_0112+%281%29
Gallery|10 Photos
Brianna Rich
Justine Lespes gets ready to swing a backhand to hit the ball. Lespes is from La Teste-De-Buch, France, and she is majoring in sports management.