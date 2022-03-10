Saints take victory

Both tennis teams played yesterday, and they both won their matches. The Saints played against the University of the Southwest at 11 a.m., and Pratt Community College at 4 p.m. The Lady Saints also played against the University of the Southwest at 11 a.m.

The Saint’s final score against the University of the Southwest was 7-0, and their final score against Pratt Community College was 9-0. Their record is now 6-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The Saints next game is Mar. 14 at Denver, Colorado. They will be playing against Western New Mexico University at 5 p.m. CDT.

The Lady Saint’s final score against the University of the Southwest was 7-0. Their record is now 5-1 overall and 0-0 in conference play. The Lady Saints next game is Mar. 14 at Denver, Colorado. They will be playing against Western New Mexico University at 5 p.m. CDT.